Hiker rescued after Rotary Park fall
CASPER, Wyo. — A hiker at Casper’s Rotary Park suffered several injuries after falling from a trail above the cliffs surrounding the waterfall on Saturday, though rescuers were able to quickly reach and transport them to receive medical attention.
The Casper Fire-EMS Department and the Natrona County Fire District were dispatched to the scene at roughly 5 p.m. and rushed to reach the person. Reports from personnel state the person sustained multiple broken bones and a head injury.
The report states conditions were snowy and icy as responders made their rescue.
