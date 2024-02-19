Two Wyomingites Killed, One Injured in Carbon County Pickup Wreck

Two people were killed and one injured in an accident that happened yesterday, Feb. 18.

The crash occured about 4:15 p.m. in Carbon County near Rawlins on Route US 287 / WY 789.

A Chevrolet Silverado was headed south towards Rawlins while a Ford Ranger traveled north on U.S. 287. According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Ford lost control and went into a sideways slide into the southbound travel lane.

The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the passenger side.

Wyoming residents Stephanie Neuerburg and Conor Rundell, ages 32 and 28, were killed in the crash. Another unnamed person was injured, but the summary did not say to what extent. Three others involved in the crash were not injured.

Road conditions were icy with frost and snow.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

