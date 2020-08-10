Two Wyoming Motorcyclists Killed in Head-on Crash Near Glenrock

Two Wyoming motorcyclists were killed in a head-on crash near Glenrock Saturday evening, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 163 on U.S. Highway 20/26.

The patrol says James Connor, 54, was driving west when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Connor and his passenger, 64-year-old Linda Flores, were wearing helmets, but died at the scene.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

