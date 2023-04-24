Glenrock’s First Annual Strongman Competition Happening in June

"Strongman is the rising of the ordinary to the sublime."

The Glenrock Barbell Club is putting on their first annual Strongest Man (and Woman) competition during Deer Creek Days at the Town Park on June 25.

The club is holding the competition in honor of Noah "Sport" Young, Jr., a Glenrock resident who was internationally known for his feats of strength in the early 1900s.

With event names like "log clean press" and "truck axle deadlift," this is not your average weight-lifting competition.

The fourth event of the contest includes loading kegs over a 52" bar for as many reps as possible.

This is an unsanctioned Novice and Teen only contest, open to anyone who has not previously competed in any Open or higher division strongman contest.

You are only eligible to register if you:

Have never won a competition in the Novice Category sanctioned in any strongman federation

Have never competed in the Open Category or higher at a competition sanctioned by any strongman federation.

Find out more about rules, early bird registration, uniforms, parking, and more here.

If you're looking to get involved outside of competition you can contact Big Jim Chappelow at (802) 373-1853 or contribute through their Sportfunder page.

