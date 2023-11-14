Two Pedestrians Struck by Vehicles in Separate Casper Accidents Last Week

Amber Freestone, the Casper Police Department's Public Information Officer, said in a written statement that two pedestrians were injured in separate accidents last week while crossing the street, neither were life-threatening.

The first accident happened on Nov. 9 just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Yellowstone Hwy and South Ash street. The second accident happened on Nov. 11 at East 12th street, east of Beverly.

The statement says both drivers in these cases were not impaired. In light of these accidents, the police department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to be on high alert. Drivers should be aware that afternoon sunsets and earlier dark hours require vigilance in watching out for pedestrians crossing our streets. Pedestrians should be aware of their surroundings and visibility; cross at marked crosswalks and in well-lit areas.

Tips from the US Department Transportation website:

Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic.

Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.