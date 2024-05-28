Two Natrona County Firefighters Deployed to Fight New Mexico Fires

The Natrona County Fire District has deployed two firefighters to the New Mexico fires.

Captain Darek Pepple is going to the Indios Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest as a task force leader.

The Indios fire, caused by lightning, started on May 19 and is currently 4,844 acres. It is 0% contained.

Fire Engineer Darin Pepple has been sent to the Blue 2 Fire on the Lincoln National Forest, also as a task force leader.

This fire was also caused by lightning. It has been burning since May 17 and is now over 7,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Emergency evacuations have been issued for residents in the affected areas.

Margo Witt is the Public Information Officer for the National Forest Service on the Blue 2 fire. She says they're dealing with humidity in the single digits and 25 to 35 mph winds with significant gusts that will continue into the night.

"Ready, Set, Go!"

The Natrona County Fire District took this opportunity to go over the Natrona County Wildfire Action Guide.

For the next few days, they will be reviewing the different parts of the guide, including some things to think about in a possible evacuation scenario, what to do if you become trapped by a wildfire and things you can do in and around your home (even on your phone) that could help you if you ever need to evacuate due to fire.

We will be sharing this information as well.