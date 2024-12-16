Two Killed in Head on Crash in Converse County

Two people were killed in a head on crash on December 14 at 3:45 p.m. in Converse County at milepost 31.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevy Equinox was going south on WY 59 and a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup going north. The Chevy crossed the center into the northbound lane where the two vehicles collided head-on.

The fatalities were 65-year-old Timothy Hurst from Nebraska and 23-year-old Dawson McCuin from Arizona.

Highway Patrol lists speed as a possible contributing factor. The road was dry and weather conditions clear.

They are the 102nd and 103rd fatalities on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 137 at the same time last year.

