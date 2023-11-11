Two Evansville Firefighters Went to TX A&M For Industrial Fire Training

The Evansville Fire-EMS Department recently shared photos of two firefighters -- Nichols and Christensen -- who went to College Station at Texas A&M's Engineering Extension Service disaster training facility for a four-day class.

There they experienced real fire scenarios involving train cars, tankers, and multiple other props. The agency notes they've returned with a greater understanding of all kinds of industrial fires and will be able to share their knowledge with the rest of the department.

This was possible thanks to the local HF Sinclair Refinery.

