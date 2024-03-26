Two Casper Re-Entry Center Employees Accused of Having Sex with Inmates

Two Casper Re-entry Center employees have been accused of having sexual relationships with inmates. The cases are not related other than that the charges are similar for two women who worked at the same place, around the same time.

In the spring of 2023 allegations came out that a CRC nurse was having an inappropriate, sexual relationship with an incarcerated inmate at the Re-entry Center.

Jail Mail

Court records show that another staff member knocked on the door to a locked medical room one day and found Lori Ann Saunders, 54, allegedly refusing to open the door.

Records suggest she told the party she was alone, but when she did open the door, she was with a 30-year-old inmate.

Investigators began looking at email exchanges between said-inmate and a "Nicole L. Smith," which was later thought to be an alias for Saunders. The emails revealed intimate details from a possible relationship between the two of them.

In an interview with Saunders on May 19, she admitted to having sex with the inmate on three different occasions.

In December that year, allegations about a different CRC employee having sex with a different inmate surfaced.

Phone Sex

Court records show that Justice Jean Hayes, 28, was caught in her office with an inmate at least three times.

Investigators found 49 phone calls between Hayes and the inmate on recorded calls, including conversations about sexual fantasies.

Hayes denies that in-person sex ever occurred, just kissing; but she did admit to talking to the inmate on the phone at least 10 to 15 times. No mention of explicit details.

Court Proceedings

Saunders was charged with one count of sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of sexual assault in the third degree. She is currently out of jail on a $10,000 surety bond. Her case was bound over to felony court on January 1st.

Hayes was charged with one count of second degree sexual assault and one count of third degree. She is currently out of jail on a $7,500 surety bond. Her case was bound over on March 8th.

The women will next appear, separately, for arraignments in District Court to make a plea.

Both women are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

