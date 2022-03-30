Two Cases of Unattended Cooking Almost Led To Serious Fires

The Casper Fire-EMS recently announced that they were called to two separate structure fires, with both causes being unattended food.

That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, that stated they were called to a structure fire at 7:21 p.m. and at 8:38 p.m.

"The first of these incidents was in a small (less than four unit) multifamily apartment complex and the second incident was in a large multifamily apartment complex that is home to many people who could have been affected by a more serious incident," the release stated."

According to the release, Casper Fire-EMS deployed four engines, the ladder truck, and the on-duty Battalion Chief.

"In both cases, the first arriving crew was able to quickly access the buildings and find the source of the smoke," the release stated. "In both cases, the cause of the smoke was burnt food on the stovetop, caused by unattended cooking. Crews ensured the stoves were turned off and the food remains were properly disposed. Crews also performed ventilation on both incidents to remove smoke from the buildings."

There were no injuries.

"The Casper Fire-EMS Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that unattended cooking is the leading cause of residential fires," the release noted. "When you are cooking, you should stay in the kitchen at all times; if you have to leave the room (even for a short time) stove tops should be temporarily turned off. This may seem unnecessary, but fires can start in the blink of an eye."

Casper Fire-EMS stated that they were fortunate that neither incidents led to an actual structure fire, or any associated medical emergencies.

"Let's be vigilant in maintaining fire safe lifestyles to ensure such potential tragedies are prevented in the future."