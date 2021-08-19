Two Buildings Lost In Bighorn National Forest Fire

Firefighters were unable to save two Forest Service buildings in a fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest on Tuesday.

According to an InciWeb fact sheet, the Crater Ridge Fire is currently at 4,343 acres and is 30% contained. "Extreme fire behavior" is to blame for the structures burning.

Get our free mobile app

Nearly 200 personnel are assigned to the fire, which is burning between Lovell and Dayton in the Bighorn Mountains.

Fortunately for firefighters, forecasters predict a "high percent chance" of wetting rain through Friday.

"It's hard to say how much, but firefighters are hoping for the best," the fact sheet states. "The extreme erratic fire behavior and rate of spread seen this past Tuesday demonstrate the need for the current Fire Area Closure. Hot and dry conditions will return and what moisture is gained from current precipitation will be gone quickly."

On Wednesday, firefighters will seek out and contain hot spots and also look for opportunities to construct direct and indirect fire lines. Dozer line will continue in the Boyd Ridge Drainage.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect in Sheridan County.