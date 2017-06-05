Two Arrested for Burglarizing, Burning Casper Home

Two homeless men were arrested late last week after allegedly stealing a radio-controlled UAV, golf clubs and a television from a Casper home and then setting fire to the building.

Isaiah Lorenzo Montiano Like, 19, and Stacy Raymund Clark, 46, were each charged with burglary and first-degree arson. They each could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Charging papers say the Casper Fire Department on Wednesday night responded to a fire on North Jefferson, extinguishing flames originating in the home's basement.

Arson investigators determined the fire was set intentionally, using "petroleum-based accelerants."

The owner of the property provided investigators with a list of items taken from the home. Officers later collected and reviewed security footage.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of the fire, court documents say, two men approach the home from the north and sit on the front porch. The men were later identified as Montiano Like and Clark.

The video reportedly shows Clark standing up, speaking to Montiano Like and gesturing toward to the swamp cooler and a window. Clark allegedly used his finger and gestured "into the residence" while speaking to Montiano Like.

At 10:15 p.m., Montiano Like is seen tipping a swamp cooler away from the window and crawling through the window into the home. Montiano Like later exists through the front door, then carries two bags and a suitcase into the home.

Clark picks things up off the porch and goes inside as well.

Then, Montiano Like is allegedly seen carrying a flat-screen television and a set of golf clubs out of the home, taking them around the south side of the residence. Then, he is seen again walking out the front door carrying bags and a suitcase. He reportedly left his trench coat draped over the porch railing.

At about 11:30 p.m., Clark exits the house and walks around the south side of the building. He is allegedly seen carrying a plastic bag which he did not have with him when he arrived at the home.

One minute later, Montiano Like exits through the front door carrying a white box. The victim later told investigators the box contained the UAV.

Five minutes pass before smoke can be seen "pouring out" of the home, court documents say.

A police officer saw the men in the area of the 600 block of East Second Street at 1:35 a.m. They were reportedly carrying a flat-screen television and a set of "tree-loppers."

Another officer found the men at an address on East Collins at about 3:20 a.m.

On Friday, a detective interviewed Clark and Montiano Like separately at the Casper Police Department. Montiano Like allegedly admitted to entering the home by removing the swamp cooler and climbing through the window. He denied setting any fires, but reportedly said he couldn't remember parts of the night.

The detective showed Clark surveillance video from the home, and Clark allegedly said it was his friend's house. However, he couldn't tell the detective his friend's name.

Clark claimed his friend let him sleep at the house, admitting to going inside the home and denying that it seemed strange to have to enter through the window.

Bond for each man was set at $200,000 cash or surety during their initial appearances Monday afternoon in Natrona County Circuit Court.