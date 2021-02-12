Trump’s Speedy Impeachment Trial Heads Toward Senate Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol.

Get our free mobile app

The Senate is convening for a rare Saturday session for final arguments in his impeachment trial.

It has been barely a month since the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

The speedy trial laid bare the violence and danger to lawmakers as well as the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

He faces a charge of incitement of insurrection.

In hours of arguments, the Trump legal team characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Prosecutors argued he was the "inciter in chief."