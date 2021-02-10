Trump Never Conceded He Lost, but His Impeachment Lawyer Did

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump’s defense at his second impeachment trial did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election.

In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said the American people are “smart enough to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one, and they just did.”

The comments by Castor, a former county prosecutor in Pennsylvania, were a surprising contrast to Trump’s defiance.

The former president repeatedly disputed the results of the election, falsely claiming he won in a “landslide.”

Trump watched Tuesday’s proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he was furious about his lawyers’ performance.