Truck convoy for Special Olympics Wyoming fast approaching

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement and truck drivers from across the country will join forces next weekend for the truck convoy to raise awareness and funds to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The WYDOT yard at 5300 Bishop Boulevard in Cheyenne will be filled with trucks as they convoy through the city to celebrate their support of Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run is still accepting registrations for trucking companies and truck drivers who want to participate. They can visit Special Olympics Wyoming’s website for more information and to download a registration form for the event.

The minimum donation to participate in the Special Olympics convoy is $125 per truck. Truckers can also register the day of the event starting at 9 a.m., but they are encouraged to register early.

The public is welcome to cheer on the truckers anywhere safely along the route – see map. The truck convoy begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the movement’s largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. The Torch Run is an actual running event, in which officers and athletes run the Flame of Hope to the opening ceremonies of local Special Olympics competitions and state and national Games.

Annually, more than 90,000 law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 44 countries, 12 Canadian provinces and 50 US states, raising more than $56 million for Special Olympics programs globally and over $1 billion since its inception in 1981.