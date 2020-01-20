Trojan Border Wars Wrestling Duals 1-17-20 [VIDEO]

Kelly Walsh played host to their annual Border Wars dual event over the weekend with Sidney, Montana taking 1st going 7-0 in the duals. Kelly Walsh was 2nd at 5-2, Star Valley took 3rd and Natrona 4th with Douglas 6th.

There were several returning state champions that participated over the weekend. For Kelly Walsh, 132 pounder Jace Palmer went 4-1, 145 pounder Analu Benebise was really sharp with 6 wins, including 3 pins while 182 pounder Kole Kraus posted 3 wins.

Star Valley also had 3 returning state champs. Haze Child at 138 won 3 matches, 195 pounder Trent Clark won 4 and heavyweight Parker Merritt posted 3 victories via fall. Douglas had a returning state champion in 220 pounder Cody Pinkerton who went 3-0 with 3 pins. Natrona Tate Tromble at 106 pounds won 7 matches and his teammate, 138 pounder Billy Brenton won 5. Here are some of the sights and sounds of the duals from Friday afternoon.