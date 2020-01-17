Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault in Casper Knife Attack

A woman arrested in connection with a Tuesday knife attack is facing aggravated assault and domestic violence charges.

Danielle Rickert appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon where she heard the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police responded to the Wyoming Medical Center at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a victim of a knife attack.

The affidavit says police learned the victim and her boyfriend went to Rickert's home. When they got there, Rickert was attempting to leave with someone's car keys. The victim and another person tried to stop Rickert from leaving with the car keys and a struggle ensued.

Court records describe the struggle as a wrestling match between three females that eventually spilled into the kitchen. At some point, Rickert took a kitchen knife and turned a "full circle" with the knife, striking the victim in the lower right cheek.

Rickert then fled the residence, the affidavit says.

Police learned that the third woman involved in the struggle was in an "on and off" relationship with Rickert.

Court filings also indicate Rickert has outstanding warrants for Colorado on numerous felony charges including forgery.