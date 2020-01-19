Fire in Southwest Casper Leaves Home Uninhabitable

A house was deemed uninhabitable after Casper Fire-EMS crews extinguished a structure fire in southwest Casper on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday afternoon, either.

At 12:30 p.m., the crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Kearney Avenue after receiving reports of heavy smoke coming from a residential home.

They found the home heavily involved with smoke and fire and aggressively attacked and put out the fire.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene with four units, the on-duty battalion chief, chief officers, and an investigator with the Natrona County Fire Protection District. Other responding agencies included officers from the Casper Police Department, and an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center.

Fire Investigator Matt Gacke with Natrona County Fire Protection District remained at scene Sunday afternoon.

The occupants of the home were able to safely leave the structure, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. Occupants received assistance from the Red Cross and the Natrona County Burn Fund.

As winter conditions continue, Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to heat their homes safely. If you use a wood burning or pellet stove, make sure that the stove, chimney connectors, and chimney are installed by a qualified professional according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Only burn dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces, and dry, seasoned pellets in pellet stoves. Keep the doors of your stove closed unless feeding or stoking a live fire. Chimneys and vents should be cleaned by a professional at least once a year.