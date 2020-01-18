Long Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming to Remain Closed Overnight, Again

After a lengthy closure kept traffic from moving along a 100-mile stretch of I-80 Friday night and Saturday morning, WYDOT announced that the same segment is set to remain closed overnight into Sunday.

All lanes of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie are set to remain closed due to winter weather and crashes until between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to WYDOT.

In order to keep traffic from piling up and overwhelming the communities of Laramie and Rawlins, WYDOT has also implemented rolling closures. They cover I-80 westbound from Cheyenne to Laramie, and I-80 eastbound from Rock Springs to Rawlins, with the same estimated reopening time.

Also closed are WY 34 between Bosler and the Tally Ho Ranch, US 30/287 between Laramie and I-80 at Walcott Junction, WY 225 between I-80 at Otto Road and Cheyenne, WY 12 between WY 130 and Mandel Lane, US 191 between I-80 and the Utah border, and WY 430 between Rock Springs and the Colorado border.

Partial closures are also in effect for some highways, though local traffic is permitted. Those include WY 71 south of Rawlins and WY 210 between Cheyenne and I-80 east of Laramie.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.