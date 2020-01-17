Interstate 80 Shut Down From Cheyenne to Rock Springs
Interstate 80 is closed from Cheyenne to Rock Springs and is not expected to reopen until sometime Saturday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's website.
The closures are due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the website.
WYDOT advises that parking alongside the highway is prohibited because it delays reopening the road.
WYDOT also advises that some roads are covered in black ice.
So be careful.
