Travel Restrictions In Place On I-25, I-80

Strong winds that are currently battering southeast Wyoming have led to travel restrictions on the two major interstates in the region.

That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT]. The agency's road and travel website as of 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, said that Interstate 25 was closed to light, high profile vehicles between the Colorado state line and Glendo. The report also said that an "extreme blow over risk" was also in place for the same stretch of highway. At last report, the southbound lane of I-25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line was closed because of a crash.

Likewise, Interstate 80 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Walcott Junction and Laramie.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of "dangerous" winds of between 70 and 80 miles per hour in southeast Wyoming through Thursday.