I-80 Experiencing Significant Closures; Portion Of I-25 Also Closed
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued extensive closures and travel advisories throughout the state, including I-25 and I-80.
In Natrona County, Wyoming 220 is closed from Wyoming 487 to Muddy Gap.
The state is under the following advisories as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday:
- I-25 - Closed from Casper to Douglas
- I-80 Eastbound rolling closure from Rock Springs to Laramie
- I-80 Westbound rolling closure from Laramie to Rawlins
- US 26/287 - No unnecessary travel from the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park to Lava Mountain Lodge.
- US 287 - Closed from Rawlins to Muddy Gap
- US 191 - Closed from Utah state line to MM 502
- US 89 - No unnecessary travel from the Idaho state line to Afton
- US 212 - No unnecessary travel from MM 4.5 to Wyoming 286
- Wyoming 22 - Closed from Wilson and the Idaho state line
- Wyoming 28 - No unnecessary travel over South Pass
- Wyoming 59 - Black ice from Wright to Haight Road
- Wyoming 77 - No unnecessary travel from the South Junction of Wyoming 487 to MM 132
- Wyoming 77 - No unnecessary travel from MM 142 to North Junction of Wyoming 487
- Wyoming 89 - No unnecessary travel from Utah state line to Idaho state line
- Wyoming 120 - No unnecessary travel from Thermopolis to Wyoming 171
- Wyoming 135 - Closed from Wyoming 139 to Sweetwater Station; no unnecessary travel from Wyoming 789 and Wyoming 139
- Wyoming 220 - Closed from Wyoming 487 to Muddy Gap; no unnecessary travel from Casper to Wyoming 487
- Wyoming 232 - Black ice from Cokeville to Button Flatt
- Wyoming 296 - No unnecessary travel from US 212 to Wyoming 120
- Wyoming 313 - No unnecessary travel from Chugwater to US 85
- Wyoming 321 - No unnecessary travel from Chugwater to I-25
- Wyoming 487 - Closed from Medicine Bow to Wyoming 220
