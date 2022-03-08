I-80 Experiencing Significant Closures; Portion Of I-25 Also Closed

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued extensive closures and travel advisories throughout the state, including I-25 and I-80.

The state is under the following advisories as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday:

I-25 - Closed from Casper to Douglas



I-80 Eastbound rolling closure from Rock Springs to Laramie



I-80 Westbound rolling closure from Laramie to Rawlins



US 26/287 - No unnecessary travel from the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park to Lava Mountain Lodge.



US 287 - Closed from Rawlins to Muddy Gap



US 191 - Closed from Utah state line to MM 502



US 89 - No unnecessary travel from the Idaho state line to Afton



US 212 - No unnecessary travel from MM 4.5 to Wyoming 286



Wyoming 22 - Closed from Wilson and the Idaho state line



Wyoming 28 - No unnecessary travel over South Pass



Wyoming 59 - Black ice from Wright to Haight Road



Wyoming 77 - No unnecessary travel from the South Junction of Wyoming 487 to MM 132



Wyoming 77 - No unnecessary travel from MM 142 to North Junction of Wyoming 487



Wyoming 89 - No unnecessary travel from Utah state line to Idaho state line



Wyoming 120 - No unnecessary travel from Thermopolis to Wyoming 171



Wyoming 135 - Closed from Wyoming 139 to Sweetwater Station; no unnecessary travel from Wyoming 789 and Wyoming 139



Wyoming 220 - Closed from Wyoming 487 to Muddy Gap; no unnecessary travel from Casper to Wyoming 487



Wyoming 232 - Black ice from Cokeville to Button Flatt



Wyoming 296 - No unnecessary travel from US 212 to Wyoming 120



Wyoming 313 - No unnecessary travel from Chugwater to US 85



Wyoming 321 - No unnecessary travel from Chugwater to I-25



Wyoming 487 - Closed from Medicine Bow to Wyoming 220