Trails Center’s ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ fast approaching

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming weeks, people will be able to celebrate the holidays at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center’s annual “Holiday on the Homestead” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

“Every year, Trails Center staff and volunteers enjoy celebrating the holidays with the community, strengthening ties between family and friends and providing a fun experience for everyone to enjoy,” says Kathleen Hanson, interpretive technician at the Trails Center.

Featuring live performances and a variety of hands-on activities for the whole family, Holiday on the Homestead includes something for everyone. Activities include:

Live Performances and Programs

Live pioneer music by the Merchant Family: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Singing and dancing with the Big Horn Basque Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Live hand bell performance by the Phoenix Ringers: 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Military Encampment: Join living historians as they portray military life on the frontier, all day

Seymour Antelope: Hang out and have your photo taken with the Bureau of Land Management’s mascot, Seymour Antelope, all day

Hands-on Activities

Snowflake making: design a one-of-a-kind snowflake to hang on the lobby wall

Cookie decorating: frost your own tasty holiday cookies

Ornament making: craft a snowflake with various knots or a holiday tree with wood and fabric

Ribbon bow making: create a bow out of ribbon to place in your hair

Knot tying: learn knots and enter a special drawing for prizes

Pony Express letters to Santa: write a letter and watch as the Pony Express rides off on horseback to deliver it to Santa

Prairie Sweet Shop: enjoy Dutch-oven dipped treats

The celebration is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

For more information, please call the Trails Center at 307-261-7780. To learn more about Trails Center programs and events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or X, or visit the Trails Center’s website here.