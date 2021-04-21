Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Crash Claims Life Near Worland

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer vs. passenger car crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old.

According to a crash narrative, Alvara Serna Zamudio was driving a Buick LeSabre northbound on US Highway 20 when the vehicle began to fishtail on the snow-packed and slushy road.

According to the report, the Buick crossed the center line and into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the truck was reportedly unable to avoid colliding with the Buick and hit it in the passenger side.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. Zamudio was reportedly not wearing their seatbelt.

The crash marks the 26th highway fatality in Wyoming so far this year. At the same point last year, there were 20.