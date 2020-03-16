Town of Mills Closes Offices to General Public

The Town of Mills will close its offices to the general public until further notice due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Mayor Seth Coleman said in a news release Monday morning.

"This is to limit our Town employees to public contact in order to continue operating smoothly and efficiently, and to ensure that services continue to be offered," Coleman said.

"The Town wants to emphasize that it will continue to provide municipal services and does not expect any interruption in those services," he said.

Town employees will still be available to answer the phone for police, fire, and public works.

Trash collection will continue as normal unless the situation changes, in which case residents can call the Town Hall so staff can arrange for their trash to be picked up.

Water bills can be dropped off in the payment box in the parking lot or paid over the phone. Late fees and shut offs will be waived If a water bill does not get paid. Payment plans can be established if needed after the offices reopen.

Water service will not be a problem so residents do not need to stock up on bottled water.

Residents should not flushing toilet paper alternatives into the sewer system and instead should throw them into the trash. This will help prevent the sewer system from backing up.

Town Council meetings will be limited agendas with only absolutely necessary items being addressed like paying bills, time limited issues, or approving any business licenses.

The council will post the agendas and accept any questions or public comments through email in advance if residents do not wish to attend.

The town will work on a way to broadcast meetings online or by some other way, but at this time does not have the means to do so.

The council meetings are still required to be open to the public, but the town asks people who are sick or do not feel well not to attend.

The Mills Municipal Court also will be closed. Upcoming court dates and fine-due dates also have been postponed. The court can be reached at (307) 266-4796.

For more information, call the town at 234-6679.