Top 10 Most Popular Baby Names of 2024
According to a study by Baby Center, the top girl and boy name of 2023 are keeping their titles in 2024 so far.
For the first time in 60 years the name Sarah is no longer in the top 100 girl names. Other longtime favorites that have fallen include Aaron (No. 120), Jasmine (No. 122), and Dominic (No. 113).
According to a study by Baby Center, nearly every top-10 name from 2023 is holding steady in 2024, with some exceptions. Ellie joins the top 10 girl names for the first time ever, bumping Evelyn down to the 11th spot. Asher made a comeback to top 10 for boy names, while Luca is out. There were also new names that made the top 100 list for the first time: Walker, Bennett, Adriel, Ember, and Oakley. After being in the top 100 girl names for more than 60 years, Sarah is out.
