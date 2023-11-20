Thursday and Friday Trash Collection Delayed One Day for Thanksgiving Week

This week, Thursday trash collection will be on Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday trash collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Outside of the one-day delay, there are no other changes to trash collection services, including free leaf collection. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place,” Marketing & Communications Generalist Rachel Bouzis said.