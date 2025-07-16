Rainfall Totals Around Wyoming, July 15 Thunderstorm Photos

Many locations across western and central Wyoming finally got some much needed rainfall yesterday and last night from widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has put together a chart of observations collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures.

They thanked all volunteer weather observers for their dedication.

National Weather Service in Riverton; Facebook National Weather Service in Riverton; Facebook loading...

Thunderous sheet lightning lit up the skies in Casper last night. Several K2 Radio readers submitted photos, you can see those below.

Casperites Share Scary Beautiful Pics of Lightning Storm July 15, 2025.

⛈ On the south west side of town, the sky looked like a strobe light. While there were a few lightning strikes that touched the ground, hundreds -- maybe thousands -- of strikes contributed to a sheet lightning storm, also known as intra-cloud lightning. This happens when electrical charges connect with a thunderstorm cloud, creating a disco-effect. But there were still plenty of cloud to ground strikes, and readers were quick to share them! ⚡ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM