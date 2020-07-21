Thunder Basin’s Jersie Taylor is now Headed to Dickinson State

Former Thunder Basin standout Jersie Taylor has found a new home to play college basketball.

It was revealed on Twitter Tuesday that Taylor has signed with Dickinson State in North Dakota.

Taylor had committed to Sheridan College and was set to play for the Generals, but athletics at Sheridan and Gillette Colleges was eliminated for the next school year.

Taylor was a two-time Class 4A all-state selection, in 2020 and 2018. She was a three-time all-conference honoree.

As a senior, Jersie was top-10 in scoring, assists, and steals in Class 4A. She averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. Taylor led the Bolts to a 20-6 record and a berth in the Class 4A state tournament before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dickinson State Blue Hawks went 8-20 last season with a 4-11 record in the North Star Conference. Taylor will be one of three players from the state of Wyoming on the Blue Hawks roster. Eric Nelson is the Dickinson State women’s head coach.