Three Lady Thunderbirds Receive Regional Recognition

Casper College news release, by Lisa Icenogle:

Two players from the Casper College Lady Thunderbirds basketball team have been named to the 2024 Region IX North Sub-Region team and one to the All-Defensive Team.

The three were honored for their high level of play during the Region IX North Sub-Region regular season. Freshman guard Andi Schissler from Kersey, Colorado, and sophomore guard Logann Alvar from Casper Kelly Walsh were named to the All-Region Team. Sophomore guard Anna Csenyi from Szolnok, Hungary, was named to the All-Defensive Team.

During the 2023-2024 regular season, Schissler averaged 12.9 points per game, Alvar 10.9, and Csenyi 8.6.

“I would like to congratulate Logann, Andi, and Anna for being recognized as one of the top players in the North Sub-Region. They are very deserving because they are skilled, have an excellent work ethic, and are great teammates. Our sub-region was deep with talent this season, and to have three players recognized is something I am very proud of,” said Dwight Gunnare, head women’s basketball coach.

