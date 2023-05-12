Three Lady T-Birds Commit to the Next Level

'Casper College News Release

Julia Palomo Vicente has committed to play for the University of Evansville for the 2023-24 season. Palomo Vicente averaged 9.9 points and 2.0 assists per game for the Lady T-Birds this season. She was selected to the All-Region IX Defensive Team and the All-Region IX Tournament Team. The University of Evansville is located in Evansville, Illinois. The Purple Aces went 11-19 under second-year Head Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells last year. An NCAA Division I team, the Purple Aces play in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Joslin Igo has committed to play for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls in 2023-24. Igo was the leading scorer for Casper College this season, averaging 12.3 points per game along with 2.0 assists. She was selected to the All-Region IX Team and will enter the Casper College record books as one of the top 3-point shooters in the school’s history. The Cowgirls play in the NCAA Division I Mountain West Conference and had a winning season last year with 23 wins and 11 losses under Heather Ezell’s first season as a head coach.

Sandra Frau Garcia has committed to play for the University of Illinois Chicago Flames in 2023-24. Frau Garcia averaged 8.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Lady T-Birds this season. She was named to the All-Region IX Team and All-Region IX Tournament Team and received Second Team All-American honors. Frau Garcia will be leaving Casper College as No. 1 in the record book for assists per season and career assists. Last season, the DI Flames went 19-17 under new Head Coach Ashleen Bracey. The Flames play in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The three Lady Thunderbirds had an incredible two years at Casper College and helped the team to compile an overall record of 58-9. The team also became two-time North Sub-Region Championship winners and won two Region IX Women’s Basketball Championships and two trips to the national tournament.

“Julia, Joslin, and Sandra are very deserving of the opportunities that are before them. I am excited to follow their continued success on and off the court,” said Dwight Gunnare, head coach. “It has been a pleasure to be their coach these past two seasons. They and their teammates have had a very successful two years at Casper College. I am extremely proud of them and will miss them greatly,” he added.

