Three Kelly Walsh Soccer Players Sign With Casper College

The Casper College women's soccer program will have a local presence as three Kelly Walsh High School players signed letters of intent with the school on Monday. Midfielder Reagan Camp, forward Amberlyn Hill, and defensive specialist Emma Holmberg all zeroed in on the T-Bird program, looking to play closer to home for a couple of years.

All players have been in the KW starting line-up for parts of the last two seasons with Hill missing all of last season with an injury. The Trojans are currently 9-4 after sweeping Jackson and Star Valley on the road over the weekend.

Casper College plays in Region IX of the junior college ranks and qualified for the Junior College National Tournament a year ago, thanks to winning the Region IX championship. The Thunderbirds lost in the first round of the national tournament 1-0 to Seminole State.

