Three Charged In Riverton Double-Murder

Three people have been charged in Fremont County in connection to a 2019 double-murder.

Fremont County Attorney Patrick Lebrun said Patrick Sun Rhodes and Bryce Teran are each charged with two counts of felony murder.

In Wyoming, prosecutors charge felony murder when someone is killed in the commission of a felony. In this case, Lebrun said, that felony was burglary.

Additionally, Korbin Headley is charged with burglary.

A fourth person is also facing charges, though Lebrun declined to name that person before they appear before a judge.

According to a prepared statement from the Fremont County Attorney's Office, Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez were murdered on January 4, 2019.

"These charges are the result of countless hours of investigative work by members of the Riverton Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI," the county attorney's office announced.

Felony murder is punishable by death, life imprisonment without parole and life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

It's unclear if prosecutors will seek the death penalty.