‘Threat to Public Safety’ Reported at Both Casper Walmarts

Both Walmarts in Casper were evacuated Tuesday evening after a reported "threat to public safety.".

Casper police say officers received information "regarding a threat to public safety" at both Walmarts in Casper.

Walmart management closed both stores out of "an abundance of caution."

Police say the threat is unsubstantiated, but will continue investigating to ensure the safety of the community.

The police department did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.