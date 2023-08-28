Mia the Walmart Dog: Casper’s Famous Four-Legged Greeter

If you've stopped in to the West-side Walmart recently you may have met one of their newish greeters -- Mia. She's been there about a month now.

The pitbull and bull mastiff mix loves to play dress-up. She is also a registered service animal.

Mia and her owner Billy Welch met when she was just a pup. Welch said her name stands for Missing In Action because her previous owner was not very kind, so Welch "rescued" her.

Such is the story of their union.

He noticed right away that his new friend loved the attention she got when she wore sunglasses out in public. Soon Mia graduated to tutus and head pieces.

She has even become the muse of an unnamed local musician in town.

Mia the Walmart Dog, doing her doggone thing; Courtesy, Facebook.

This sensational canine now has her own social media accounts -- in less than two months, her Facebook page has over 100 followers. You can also find her pictures on Instagram.

"Mia does not know she's a dog. I treat her like my kid, she's like my baby girl," said Welch. In return, she makes him feel safe and secure.

She doesn't even eat dog food. Welch says he makes all her meals from scratch. He is also her personal manicurist and keeps her nails brightly colored.

"Sometimes when people come in [to the store] they don't have a smile on their face, but when they see Mia, it all changes."

As a greeter, Welch believes it is his job to bring joy to all people, and that extends to the other employees as well. He stated that everyone loves Mia and she loves everyone -- especially kids.

His plan is to start bringing Mia to senior centers to make more people happy.

Mia and Welch's current Walmart shifts are Monday through Wednesday and Saturday, Sunday -- from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Just another day for Mia the Walmart dog, Courtesy. Facebook

