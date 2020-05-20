Thousands Evacuated as River Dams Break in Central Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck several communities along rain-swollen waterways.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says among the threatened areas is downtown Midland, which by Wednesday could be “under approximately 9 feet of water."

On Wednesday morning, water that was several feet high covered some downtown streets near the Tittabawassee River, reaching a hotel and parking lots.

The river topped a previous record reading of 33.9 feet set during flooding in 1986, and it's expected to crest at about 38 feet.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam.