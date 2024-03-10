This Casper House Cannot Catch a Break, Crews Work to Clear the Wreckage

UPDATE: Firefighters extricated the driver of the vehicle – who appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency. The driver was transported to Banner Health Wyoming Medical center via ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Officers with the Casper Police Department.

---

For the last hour, eastbound traffic on 13 has been CLOSED from S. Jackson St., and S. McKinley (both directions) from Farnum to 12th while crews work at the scene of a "vehicle vs. structure" on the intersection of 13th and McKinley.

Casper Fire-EMS said they will release more information later.

Comments on their social media poured in:

attachment-com2 loading...

attachment-com3 loading...

attachment-com4 loading...