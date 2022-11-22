Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County

"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.

While Deputy Beall was en route to the home, he received dispatch information that the baby had been delivered.

He arrived to find everyone appeared okay.

While EMS personnel assessed them, Deputy Beall learned that Courtney's 13-year-old son Luke had in fact delivered his breech baby sister.

The mother was expecting to give birth later that week due to the complications, but little sister wasn’t waiting on anyone!

"Deputy Beall recognized Luke’s efforts as brave and heroic. At just 13-years-old he acted quickly and without hesitation in helping his Mom, and ensured that they were comfortable until Deputy Beall and EMS arrived" said the post.

Luke was presented with the Sheriff's Office patch and challenge coins to forever remember this significant event in his life.

"Luke was incredibly brave," said Deputy Beall. "He stepped up out of intuition to help his mom and baby sister. I'm extremely impressed with how calm and organized he was that night. To bring a sibling into the world is so special, it's truly remarkable."

Luke shared with us that he knew it was what he needed to do for his mother and baby sister, and he feels he will share a special bond with Michaela forever.

Fortunately, this unexpected emergency had a very happy ending and has become a story that everyone involved will remember forever!

