Trump Loses Appeal, Must Testify in New York Civil Probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court on Thursday upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe.

Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling.

His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.