$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road.

Warner says a white 2014 Carry-On 24-foot enclosed cargo trailer valued at $12,000 was stolen. He says the report "didn't say" if the trailer had anything in it.

"It's still missing as far as I know," said Warner, who did not have a picture of the trailer and could not say what business the trailer belonged to.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

