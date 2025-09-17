Wyoming Game and Fish caught and relocated a female Mountain Lion last night around 8 pm.

The Thermopolis Police Department announced on September 14th that they received a call reporting a dead antelope near the golf course, where the carcass appears to be the result of a mountain lion kill. Wyoming Game and Fish was contacted and responded to the area.

Mountain lions, the most elusive of the large carnivore species in Wyoming, are found statewide but rarely seen.

Their cryptic behavior is a result of the successful stalk and ambush predation strategy they use to survive. Mountain lions' primary food source are deer and elk, although based on research conducted in Wyoming they eat a variety of mammals including porcupines, raccoons, beavers and coyotes.

While conflicts between people and mountain lions are rare in Wyoming, it is important to stay safe in mountain lion country.

Never approach a mountain lion: All wild animals are unpredictable. Most mountain lions try to avoid confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Stay calm: If you encounter a lion, talk in a calm and firm manner. Move away slowly. Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms. Don't run. Sudden movement may stimulate a lion's instinct to attack.

Keep a close eye on children playing outdoors: Try to have children inside between dusk and dawn. The buddy system works well.

Don't feed wildlife: This is one of the key components to reducing the risk of mountain lions. Feeding wildlife may attract animals like mountain lions to your residence.

Bring pets inside at night: Roaming pets are an easy food source for mountain lions. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Do not feed pets outside. This can attract mountain lions and their prey.

Keep the perimeter of your house well-lit at night: Keeping the perimeter well-lit, especially along long walkways, can make lions visible and discourage activity.

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of our sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

We’re grateful for the incredible courage, skill and selflessness these women bring to CPD. They are an integral part of who we are and our relentless commitment to protect and serve the citizens of Casper. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media