The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow

Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on.

The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees.

Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow. The current forecast suggests between 1 and 3 inches of the stuff.

