The Railyard Partners with BullHorn Brewing in Casper

Casper is about to get a new go-to spot as The Railyard partners with BullHorn Brewing to bring a laid-back, affordable dining experience to the Historic Yellowstone District.

Located in the Yellowstone Garage at 355 W Yellowstone Hwy, this collaboration is all about good times, a diverse menu, and fantastic brews.

"As The Railyard settles into its new home, get ready for a relaxed atmosphere where everyone is welcome. No frills, just great food and brews. Our menu is designed to cater to all tastes and budgets, ensuring everyone can find something they love without breaking the bank. In addition, The Railyard offers a wide variety of catering options for all of your event needs" wrote the owner of Bullhorn Brewing, Holden Kai, in a statement.

"We're excited to kick off this journey in the Yellowstone Garage with Bull Horn Brewing," said Chris O’Bryan, the owner of The Railyard. "Our focus is on creating an affordable, laid-back spot where folks can enjoy a diverse menu without any pretense. It's about good eats, good company, and good brews."

To celebrate this exciting partnership, The Railyard and Bull Horn Brewing are hosting a Grand Opening Bash on March 2nd.

Romantic Cement Work from Corra's Creations A family-run business in Casper offers unique pottery made of cement. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media