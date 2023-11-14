The 2024 Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Calendar is Now Available

A lot of things are overrated, but Wyoming's wildlife is not one of them. Home to more than 100 mammal species and 400 species of birds, Wyoming's wild residents include bison, mountain lions, wolves, bald eagles, grizzly bears, black bears, elk, moose, deer, pronghorn antelope and wild horses.

Every year, the Wyoming Game and Fish puts a calendar together using photographs taken by Wyoming residents and visitors. Photo submissions are selected from photo contests; there will be another one in the spring. Their 2024 calendar is now available.

You can buy one at the Wyoming Game and Fish Store at 5400 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne or online. For only $10 it makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

* Note, this article has been updated to reflect the correct date.

