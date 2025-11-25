Individuals and families facing hunger or homelessness are invited to enjoy a warm, traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s annual Community Thanksgiving celebration. The event will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the Mission’s Park Street Center, located at 230 N. Park St.

“Having a hot Thanksgiving meal for those dealing with homelessness sparks profound hope and gratitude for our guests,” said Brad Hopkins, Executive Director of Wyoming Rescue Mission. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, this will be an unforgettable Thanksgiving for guests on their journey to independence and a home of their own.”

Guests will be served a classic holiday feast, including turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, and assorted pies for dessert. The meal will be prepared and served by the Mission’s dedicated staff and volunteers, many of whom are community leaders.

The Mission expressed gratitude to the numerous businesses, churches, and individuals whose support makes the event possible, including the American Petroleum Institute – Central Wyoming Chapter, Wyoming Hunger Initiative, First Interstate Bank, Platte Valley Bank, Sam’s Club, Banner Health, Walmart Casper – Cy Avenue, Walmart-East, Ridley’s Family Markets, and many others.

The annual Thanksgiving meal is part of a broader effort by Wyoming Rescue Mission to serve the community. In November and December alone, the Mission plans to provide 21,468 meals and 12,225 nights of shelter to individuals and families in need.

For those wishing to make an impact, a donation of $2.58 provides a hot meal for someone in need. To donate or learn more about volunteering, visit wyomission.org.