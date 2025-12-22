Teton Pass closed for avalanche cleanup after mitigation work; reopening expected Tuesday afternoon.

WYDOT crews have closed WYO 22 over Teton Pass for avalanche cleanup operations following a controlled avalanche triggered early this morning at Glory Bowl during routine mitigation work. The closure is expected to remain in effect until between noon and 2 p.m. tomorrow, as crews clear snow and debris from the highway.

The closure comes amid significant winter snowfall in Teton County, where recent storms have increased avalanche risk in the high mountain terrain. Teton Pass, which climbs to more than 8,400 feet, is subject to heavy winter snow and steep slopes — conditions that make avalanches a frequent seasonal hazard.

To reduce the chance of dangerous natural slides onto the roadway, the Wyoming Department of Transportation conducts regular avalanche mitigation, including controlled releases like today’s, throughout the winter months.

Avalanche activity is common on Teton Pass and the surrounding Tetons when deep snow accumulates quickly or is redistributed by strong winds. Historical data show hundreds of avalanches impacting the corridor over recent years, and WYDOT closes the road multiple times each winter to manage and control slides, keeping the pass as safe as possible for travelers.

Motorists planning to travel over the pass should monitor road conditions and be prepared for winter driving, as snowpack instability and avalanche concerns are typical this time of year. Delays due to avalanche mitigation and cleanup are a recurring part of winter travel in the region.

If you’re caught in an avalanche while driving

If an avalanche hits your vehicle, stay inside if possible and try to keep an air space around your face. Turn off the engine once the snow stops moving and remain calm to conserve oxygen. If you can safely exit and it’s clear of further slide danger, move uphill and out of the avalanche path. Call for help as soon as you’re able.

If you’re caught in an avalanche in the backcountry

Try to ski or ride off to the side of the slide and fight to stay on top of the snow. As the avalanche slows, use one arm to create an air pocket in front of your face and thrust the other arm upward to help rescuers locate you. Once buried, stay calm and conserve energy. If you witness an avalanche, begin rescue immediately — survival chances drop quickly after the first few minutes.

Skier Films Himself Getting Caught in Avalanche in Jackson Hole 2023 Gallery Credit: Screenshot Courtesy of Owen Leeper