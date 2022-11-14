It's the age-old argument: When is it acceptable to put up the tree?

A wife votes NOW!! Her husband pleads, "Not until the Thanksgiving turkey's been had."

Alas, she plots.

If you find yourself in the pro-NOW camp (married, single, whatever)...

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Medicine Bow National Forests are now available for online purchase through Recreation.gov.

A Forest Service press release states it's important to carefully read the web link's overview before hitting that purchase button.

In a nutshell, each permit costs $10. There's a limit of 5 permits per household. You know who you are.

Trees must be for personal use, not for resale.

The Forest Service would like to emphasize that cutting trees is prohibited in all Wilderness and developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

"Forest visitors are reminded to pay attention to weather forecasts, avoid areas with beetle-killed or fire-weakened trees on high wind days, be aware of their surroundings, and check maps to know their location. Weather conditions can change quickly, so be prepared. Dress for winter conditions and have your vehicle equipped adequately with a winter vehicle kit."

Christmas tree cutting has been a treasured tradition in the Medicine Bow National Forests for many decades. Tree cutting regulations are in place to maintain a healthy and sustainable forest.

