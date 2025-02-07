Teen Boys Arrested in Connection to Sublette County Murder

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the death of a Big Piney man, this per the Sublette County Sheriff's Office in a written, public statement made this morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5, Sublette County deputies responded to a report of a deceased man at a Big Piney residence.

When they arrived, deputies discovered 23-year-old Dakota Farley inside the home with significant injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the initial investigation, two adult males were taken into custody for questioning.

This morning, both individuals were formally charged in Sublette County Circuit Court.

Rowan Littauer, 19, of Big Piney, has been charged with Murder in the first degree and Mutilation of a dead human body.

Orion Schlesinger, 18, of Big Piney, has been charged with Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, and Felony Theft in connection with Farley’s death.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Sergeant Travis Lanning at 307-367-4378.

