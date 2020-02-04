Tech Problems With Mobile App Causes Iowa Caucus Chaos

A "coding issue" with a new mobile app is being blamed for the delay in reporting the results of Iowa's 1,700 caucuses.

The glitch, which did not affect paper records of the vote, caused confusion and left the caucus results unknown early Tuesday.

Some caucus organizers were forced to call in results for the state party to record manually, introducing delays and the possibility for human error.

Party officials say there was no indication of a security breach and their systems were secure.

The unofficial results were expected to be released later Tuesday after the party completes its verification process.