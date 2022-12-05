Arizona Certifies 2022 Election Despite GOP Complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged.

The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges.

Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is expected to file a lawsuit after weeks of criticizing the administration of the election.

Election results have largely been certified without issue around the country, but Arizona was an exception. Several Republican-controlled counties delayed their certification despite no evidence of problems with the vote count.

Festival of Trees, A Dazzling Display